"There wasn't any room to fit it in the narrative," the singer told the NFL Network

The Weeknd Says He Will Not Have Any Special Guests During His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Don't expect any surprise stars during the Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday.

The Weeknd confirmed in an interview on the NFL Network Thursday that he has no special guests lined up to join him on stage during his performance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been reading a lot of rumors," he said. "There wasn't any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So, there's no special guests, no."

Several Super Bowl headliners over the years have stunned viewers with featured guests.

Last year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's joint performance also included appearances from Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Lopez's daughter Emme Muñiz.

Katy Perry also invited other performers to join her onstage in 2015. Her set featured guest appearances from Lenny Kravitz and rapper Missy Elliott.

Image zoom Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

Image zoom Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Weeknd has already revealed several other details about what fans can expect to see during his halftime performance, which he told Billboard will be 24 minutes long — the longest in Super Bowl history.

The 30-year-old star also said he will be performing in both the stands and on the field during the show.

"Due to the COVID, and for the safety of the players and the workers, we built a stage within the stadium," he said. "And we're also using the field as well. But we wanted to do something that we've never done before."

RELATED VIDEO: The Weeknd Says Grammys 'Remain Corrupt' After Receiving No Nominations, Recording Academy Chair Responds

"We built the stage in the stadium, but I'm not gonna tell you anything else, because you'd have to watch on Sunday," the star, born Abel Tesfaye, teased.

The singer also said he wants to be "respectful" to viewers at home while still continuing the storyline of the red suit-wearing character he created for his After Hours era. (Some of the past videos have featured blood, guns and death.)