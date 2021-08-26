"I love to work. I love my job. I love to create. And if I do take a vacation, it can't be for too long," he told The Hollywood Reporter

The Weeknd Says He Rarely Takes Vacations: I 'Don't Even Know What Winding Down Really Means'

You won't catch The Weeknd taking too much time off anytime soon.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the After Hours singer, 31, opened up about his new album, returning to concerts and why he puts work before leisure.

"I don't even know what winding down really means, I just love work, you know," the singer, born Abel Tesfaye, said. "I love to work. I love my job. I love to create. And if I do take a vacation, it can't be for too long because I feel like I'm missing out on everything that I could be doing."

"So, yeah. I try my best, but no, I haven't in a while," he added. "I do staycations if that counts."

The singer — who said his music evolution over the years has been "organic" — gave an update on his current projects, including his upcoming album The Dawn Is Coming.

"I'm finishing the new album right now. It should be done by the end of this month and we're just kind of figuring out when to put it out," he said about the LP. "It's been really cool because I'm working on this album this summer simultaneously with the writer's room for the new TV show [The Idol]."

"So, I've been kind of going back and forth from finishing the album and pending up the show that we're going to start shooting soon. It's been quite a summer," he added.

He also reflected on his Emmy nomination for his Super Bowl Halftime performance earlier this year, explaining that the "silver lining" of having the show during the pandemic was being able to "make it a cinematic journey — less of a halftime show spectacle, more of a narrative."

About the memes generated from his performance, he said with a laugh, "Oh, I couldn't escape it. No, but it was fun, though. I'm glad that we got some memorable moments from the Super Bowl and, you know, they're memories that we can look back at to a time that felt important. But it was fun, I enjoyed them."

As for returning to the stage, the Starboy said he misses performing and that he'll "definitely" require vaccinations for show attendees.

"I didn't get to really perform it to my fans," he said referring to After Hours. "There's just something about going on tour, and even going on festival runs, and just experiencing new music with the crowd. Hopefully we get to do that."