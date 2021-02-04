"People [manipulate] themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated," The Weeknd said

The Weeknd Finally Reveals the Real Reason He Wore Face Bandages While Promoting Album After Hours

The Weeknd has finally revealed the meaning behind his mysterious medical-inspired yearlong getup for his album After Hours.

Since he began promoting his album, the star has worn an outfit complete with a red blazer, black leather gloves and, most notably, the Grammy-winner sported artificial bruising on his face to major events and red carpets. The Weeknd then kicked things up a notch when he wore a fully bandaged face to the 2020 American Music Awards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated," he told Variety ahead of his Super Bowl halftime performance (which airs live on Sunday). "It's all a progression and we watch the character's storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on."

RELATED: The Weeknd Says He and Usher Never Had a Feud: 'He's One of the Reasons Why I Make Music'

One of the most memorable of his heightened moments was when The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye), 30, finally unmasked in January to unveil a prosthetically-enhanced version of himself that had been completely transformed after an imaginary plastic surgery.

"I suppose you could take that being attractive isn't important to me but a compelling narrative is," The Weeknd told Variety.

The "Star Boy" is the man of the hour. Pepsi released the second Super Bowl commercial in which he stars earlier this week. The commercial is set to make its TV premiere moments before Super Bowl LV begins in Tampa Bay, Florida — where the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off.