The Weeknd Announces New LP, Returns Bra to Fan at Concert: 'You're Gonna Get Me in Trouble!'

The Weeknd
Timothy Norris/Getty
placeholder
Jeff Nelson
November 07, 2018 11:45 AM
The Weeknd enjoyed an electric homecoming Tuesday night.

The R&B star, 28, took the stage in Toronto for the Open HXOUSE concert, which served as a launch party for the new Canadian creative collective Hxouse.

During his set, The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) appeared to allude to his relationship with Bella Hadid. (The pair dated for a year and a half before calling it quits in 2016, then rekindled their romance earlier this year.)

When he performed his sexy 2015 hit “The Hills,” an enthusiastic fan threw her bra onstage. But the singer quickly returned it, tossing the undergarment back in the crowd as he quipped: “You’re gonna get me in trouble out here, guys!”

The Weeknd also used his headlining appearance to announce he’s hard at work making new music.

“I wanna let you guys know, being in Toronto these past two days — I haven’t been this inspired in years,” he said the crowd. “I want you guys to be the first to know that I’m working on my new album right now. Chapter six coming soon, let’s get it!”

The new tunes will be the first The Weeknd has released since his revelatory EP My Dear Melancholy, which he dropped in March.

After releasing a slew of critically adored mixtapes and his debut album, The Weeknd rose to mainstream fame in 2014 with his single “Often” then the Ariana Grande collaboration “Love Me Harder” from the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack. He went on to earn three Grammy Awards: one for his other Fifty Shades cut “Earned It,” one for his smash 2015 LP Beauty Behind the Madness and another for his 2016 set Starboy.

