The Weeknd Drops Original 'I Can't Feel My Face' Music Video, 6 Years After Song's Release

The video was first filmed back in 2015, before The Weeknd decided to abandon it for a new creative direction

Six years after releasing his hit song "I Can't Feel My Face," The Weeknd has dropped its original music video.

The new video, which dropped on YouTube Thursday, was the original iteration of the track's visual before a "shift in creative direction" led to the one released in 2015, according to Variety.

In the first version, directed by Grant Singer, The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) sang into a stand-up microphone for disinterested night club patrons. As he kept singing, the stage lit up — literally, with a listener tossing a lighter on stage, setting the crooner on fire. Eventually, everyone got out of their seats and danced.

The new, alternative version, follows The Weeknd and a love interest on a late night out, the two dancing and getting hot and heavy on the car ride home.

On Thursday, The Weeknd shared stills from the alternate video on Instagram to celebrate six years since releasing his second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness.

BBTM was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and took home the award for best urban contemporary album. "Can't Feel My Face" also scored nominations for record of the year and best pop solo performance.

The "Blinding Lights" singer won best urban contemporary album again two years later for Starboy.

His latest album, After Hours, was released in 2020 but was shut out of this year's Grammys. The snub led The Weeknd to no longer allow his label to submit his music to the awards.

