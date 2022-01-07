The Weeknd Releases Disco-Inspired Album Dawn FM Featuring Jim Carrey as a Soft Rock DJ

The Weeknd's new album, Dawn FM, has officially arrived!

The 31-year-old Canadian artist's fifth album dropped early Friday morning — less than a week after announcing the project — and the 16-track collection runs about 52 minutes. The singer shared the release of the disco-inspired project on social media by posting the album cover, a picture of an aged version of himself with greying hair and beard.

The album features Jim Carrey narrating as a soft-rock radio host and the singer's track "A Tale By Quincy" boasts a spoken-word interlude by Quincy Jones.

The "Starboy" singer kicked off the release with a live streamed event with Amazon, 103.5 Dawn FM.

In August, The Weeknd gave fans their first taste of the album, releasing his track "Take my Breath," which was featured in an Olympic promo for the U.S. women's track and field team.

The star told GQ at the time that the project is "the album I've always wanted to make" following the releases of After Hours, Starboy and Beauty Behind the Madness.

"What makes any of my albums a successful album, especially this one, is me putting it out and getting excited to make the next one. So the excitement to make the next project means that this one was successful to me," he told GQ. "I want to do this forever. And even if I start getting into different mediums and different types of expressions, music will be right there. I'm not going to step away from it."

Dawn FM follows After Hours, which was released in March 2020. According to his website, The Weeknd is set to embark on the After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour this summer, traveling to North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

"Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums," a message reads. "Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale."