First Look: The Weeknd's Full Length, Uncut Live Performances of His After Hours Hits
PEOPLE exclusively previews The Weeknd's performances of "Alone Again," "In Your Eyes (featuring Kenny G)," and "Faith" produced by Vevo in honor of the After Hours album
During a time when concerts are still shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Weeknd is offering fans and viewers at home a special performance.
PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the star's trio of Vevo Official Live Performances, which will be presented by the platform and will debut on Friday at 4 p.m. ET on the Vevo Pop and Vevo R&B channels exclusively on Samsung TV Plus. Fans can watch the performance video daily through March 31.
One year after releasing his chart-topping After Hours album, the Canadian singer, born Abel Tesfaye, has teamed up with Samsung TV Plus to air the full length, uncut version of his hits "Alone Again," "In Your Eyes (featuring Kenny G)," and "Faith."
And staying true to the After Hours era of his career catalog, the preview shows The Weeknd dressed in his signature red suit jacket and black leather gloves with his face slightly beat up.
RELATED: The Weeknd Reveals the Reason Why His Dancers Wore Face Bandages During the Super Bowl Halftime Show
The latest compilation of performances, which was recorded in late 2020, showcases the defining visuals of The Weeknd's After Hours, which were created in partnership with The Weeknd, the star's creative director La Mar Taylor, and Vevo.
"We're thrilled to be working with Vevo and to be bringing these videos to TV audiences at scale with Samsung. These tracks and videos were such an integral part to The Weeknd's After Hours' era," Taylor tells PEOPLE.
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
After Hours was The Weeknd's fourth studio album released in March 2020. He previously premiered a similar trilogy of Vevo performances for "Alone Again," "In Your Eyes (featuring Kenny G)," and "Faith" in November 2020.
Following the success of After Hours, The Weeknd headlined the halftime show during Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, and wowed the audience with live (and meme-making) performances of his hit songs "Starboy," "The Hills," "Can't Feel My Face," and "Blinding Lights."
After Hours won favorite soul/R&B album at the 2020 American Music Awards and was nominated for album of the year at the 2020 People's Choice Awards. Earlier this month, The Weeknd announced he will no longer submit his music to the Grammy Awards after his latest critically acclaimed album did not garner a single nomination for the 63rd annual show.
- Watch Alana Springsteen's Music Video for 'Trying Not To' with Roman Alexander: Song Is 'Something Special'
- Danielle Jonas Talks Getting Creative in the Kitchen with the Help of Daughters Valentina and Alena
- American Idol's Alex Miller Gives Fellow Contestant Cameron McGhar a Gift 'Because I Like Her'
- Spending Your Stimulus Check? Here Are 6 Smart Money Moves, According to Suze Orman