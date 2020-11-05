Watch The Weeknd Sing In Spanish on Maluma's 'Hawái' Remix: 'A Dream Come True'

"I have always admired The Weeknd so it feels nothing short of a dream come true to have him collab on 'Hawái' Remix," Maluma said in a press release

The Weeknd or El Fin de Semana?

On Thursday, The Weeknd joined Maluma on a surprise collab for the Latin star's smash hit "Hawái" and its fiery new music video — and the "Blinding Lights" star sings in Spanish!

The video starts with flashbacks to Maluma's solo music video, which follows Maluma after a breakup and interrupting her ex-lover's wedding.

"So now he's your heaven / You're lying to yourself and him to make me jealous," the Ethiopian-Canadian star, 30, sings to start the song. "You put on such an act when you're sleepin' together / All this 'cause I said I don't want marriage / I don't want marriage."

Then, the "In Your Eyes" singer belts the Spanish heartbreak lyrics — sung by Maluma, 26, on the original track.

"Puede que no te haga falta nada, aparentemente nada / Hawái de vacaciones, mis fеlicitaciones / Muy lindo en Instagram lo que postеas / Pa' que yo vea cómo te va, pa' que yo vea," The Weeknd sings.

Image zoom Maluma and The Weeknd | Credit: Phraa

In English: "It might be that you don't need anything / You're in Hawaii for vacation, my congratulations / You look good on Instagram / So I can see how you're doing."

For the Colombian king — whose original rendition sat atop the Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart for eight weeks — this collaboration with The Weeknd is "nothing short of a dream come true."

"I have always admired The Weeknd so it feels nothing short of a dream come true to have him collab on 'Hawái' Remix," Maluma said in a press release. "He brought another flow to it and sang in both Spanish and English which is impressive."

The Weeknd and Maluma teased their collaboration on Wednesday, simply tagging each other on a photo of the two together.

While The Weeknd has a slew of collabs under his belt with artists from Beyoncé and Lana Del Rey to Drake and Halsey, this is his first collaboration with a Latin artist.

He teased his Spanglish release tweeting "30 minutes" before the song's release and "el fin de semana," referring to his stage name in Spanish.

In September, the reggaeton star told PEOPLE that his song "Hawái" wasn't in reference to his ex-girlfriend Natalia Barulich.

"I think that everybody has these kinds of relationships or this kind of way to end a relationship," he said then. "I didn't have an exact situation on my mind when I wrote the song."

"My management team called and were like, 'Bro, have you seen all the comments on Twitter and Instagram?' " Maluma added. "I was like, 'No, what happened?' 'Everybody's thinking you dedicated this song to this girl.' I was like, 'I never thought about it.' "