The Weeknd was spotted kissing the DJ during his 32nd birthday celebration in Las Vegas

The Weeknd Is Not in a 'Committed Relationship with Anyone,' Source Says After He's Seen Kissing Simi Khadra

The Weeknd is keeping his options open when it comes to his love life.

Though the "Blinding Lights" singer was recently spotted kissing DJ Simi Khadra, a source tells PEOPLE that the two are not an official item.

"He's dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone," the source says.

The Weeknd, 32, was seen sharing a kiss with Khadra, 29, in a fan video obtained by TMZ while celebrating his birthday early Sunday at Delilah in Las Vegas.

Khadra, who alongside her twin Haze Khadra makes up the DJ duo Simi & Haze, attended the birthday bash alongside stars like Drake, Future, Tristan Thompson, Hilary Duff and Delilah Belle Hamlin.

She and The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) were previously photographed getting dinner at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles on Feb. 3, and they were also linked after they were seen leaving his album release party last month.

Simi Khadra The Weeknd and Simi Khadra | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty; Andrew Toth/Getty

Khadra is also thought to be friends with model Bella Hadid, whom The Weeknd dated on and off for several years until 2019.

The Grammy-winning singer was previously seen twice getting dinner with Angelina Jolie, most recently in September.

A source told PEOPLE in June that the two have known each other "for some time," and bonded over their shared connection to Ethiopia.

The Weeknd recently released his fifth studio album Dawn FM, and is set to premiere an accompanying "immersive music special" on Prime Video this Friday.