The Weeknd Is Named Goodwill Ambassador for U.N. World Food Programme: 'Truly Inspirational'

The singer will advocate for an end to global hunger in his new role

The Weeknd has been a singer, an actor and the Super Bowl halftime performer, but his latest role is among his most important yet.

The star, 31, was named a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme on Thursday at a private reception in Los Angeles, making him one of several around the globe who will use their platform to advocate for an end to world hunger.

"The U.N. World Food Programme is doing urgent and important work to change and save lives on a daily basis and I feel passionately about addressing world hunger and helping people in need," he said in a statement. "Our partnership is an authentic extension of all our efforts and intentions to help those in need and bring an end to so much suffering."

The Weeknd The Weeknd and Executive Director David Beasley | Credit: Rich Fury for Getty Images

Each year, the program provides life-saving food assistance to more than 100 million people in over 80 countries, according to a press release.

The Weeknd, né Abel Tesfaye, is known for his charitable streak. Over the last year, he's donated more than $3 million to various organizations, including a $1 million contribution to the U.N. World Food Programme's relief efforts in Ethiopia, from which his parents immigrated.

Last month, he also received the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the inaugural Music in Action Awards, presented by the Black Music Action Coalition.

