"The Weeknd Experience" will air live on TikTok Aug. 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET

The Weeknd to Perform an 'Immersive' After Hours Concert on TikTok Next Week

The Weeknd is finding a way to perform his latest album, After Hours, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Blinding Lights" singer, 30, is putting on a special concert on TikTok next week — dubbed "The Weeknd Experience." The concert, "an immersive XR experience," will air live on TikTok Friday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET, according to a release from the social media app.

"#TheWeekndEXP will gather everyone from all walks of life to create legendary memories through a combination of featured hashtag challenges, creative effects, and a must-see experience," the release said.

The concert will also be raising money for The Equal Justice Initiative, an Alabama-based nonprofit that works to "end mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and racial inequality," according to its website.

Fans can donate directly or purchase exclusive merchandise for "The Weeknd Experience," the proceeds of which will go to the nonprofit organization. TikTok will be matching donations and merchandise proceeds "up to a generous amount."

During the concert, The Weeknd will play from After Hours, which first dropped in March and has since earned him six nominations in the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

After Hours, featuring tracks including "Heartless," "Blinding Lights," and "Scared to Live," is The Weeknd's first full-length album in four years following 2016's Starboy.

Though the pandemic forced many artists — including Lady Gaga, Luke Bryan and Alicia Keys — to push back the release dates of their upcoming albums, The Weeknd told Variety that wasn't an option for him.

"I cut that discussion off right away," the Toronto native said in April.