The Weeknd, Halsey and Jennifer Hudson Set to Perform During TIME100TV Special

Viewers can tune in to TIME100 on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Weeknd, Halsey and Jennifer Hudson will perform during the TIME100 special airing on ABC, PEOPLE announces exclusively.

Each artist has chosen one song for the event. Fans can expect to hear the Weeknd's summer hit "Blinding Lights," as well as powerful covers from Halsey and Jennifer Hudson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Halsey, 25, will perform "Mr. President" by 4 Non Blondes, a solemn track about power and politics in America, while Hudson, 38, will bring her powerhouse vocals to Stevie Wonder's 1972 hit, "Evil."

The television special marks the TV debut of TIME’s annual list of leaders and heroes, which has traditionally been announced online or in the print magazine since its 2004 inception.

TIME100 will reveal the magazine's full list by each category — Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Icons and Titans — as well as feature interviews with each honoree, recap some of 2020's biggest news stories and have appearances from TIME100 alumni.

Last year's honorees included Taylor Swift, BTS and Khalid, among other artists.

"Amidst this unprecedented year, we hope that viewers at home will not only be entertained but feel inspired by the impact that the honorees of the 2020 TIME100 list have made on the world," Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night, ABC Entertainment, said in a press release.

News of the Weeknd's performance comes a few weeks after the 30-year-old opened the MTV Video Music Awards on an N.Y.C rooftop with an electrifying performance of "Blinding Lights."

He had a big night at the award show, too, racking up six nominations and taking home two wins (video and R&B video of the year) for "Blinding Lights."

As he took home the top prize of the night, the "In Your Eyes" singer admitted that it would be "hard to celebrate" his awards, given the social injustices surrounding the killing of Breonna Taylor and shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of police.

"It's really hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment, so I'm just going to say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor," he said as he accepted the award for Best R&B video.

Halsey and Hudson have had eventful summers as well. The "Without Me" singer has shared frequent updates on social media while social distancing at her home in California, including virtual performances, gardening and attending Black Lives Matter protests.

Hudson closed out the Democratic National Convention a few weeks ago with a stunning performance of Sam Cooke's popular song, "A Change Is Gonna Come" and has been working on charity initiatives with her sister Julia.