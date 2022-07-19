The Weeknd Flies 6-Year-Old Fan Out to Philadelphia Show After Toronto Postponement: 'So Grateful'

"We're very grateful to be at the forefront of this beautiful story," Blake Prince tells PEOPLE of his son's experience meeting the "Blinding Lights" singer

The internet once again proved its magic and an adorable fan of The Weeknd got the experience of a lifetime.

Last week, Phoenix Prince, 6, and his father Blake Prince were flown out by The Weeknd, 32, to attend his Philadelphia concert and meet him backstage. During the meet and greet, the young fan gifted the singer, born Abel Tesfaye, a drawing and some Oreos.

The dream moment came about after Phoenix was captured visibly upset by a passerby when he learned The Weeknd was forced to postpone his Toronto opening night due to an outage. In the photos, he was seen crying outside the venue wearing a red suit jacket like the one the star wears in the "Blinding Lights" music video.

"I get in the door [at home] and my phone is blowing up and I'm like, 'What's going on?' And I'm getting messages, watching literally hundreds, one after the other in my private message section on Instagram and they're like, 'Abel is looking for your son. The Weeknd is looking for your son,' " Blake, 36, tells PEOPLE as he recounts the story.

After getting in contact with his team, Blake says The Weeknd's manager set them up for a first class flight to Philadelphia and put them up at a hotel. They later learned they would need to arrive early to the venue because the "Out of Time" singer wanted to meet Phoenix in person. But before that, Phoenix got to listen in on the singer's soundcheck and was greeted by his band and back-up dancers.

"We went into this room and saw some more of his team and they were all very pleasant and welcoming. [Then we walked through a curtain and] there was The Weeknd and he had the biggest smile on his face," he recalls. "Phoenix smiled right back and Abel kneeled down on his knee, opened his arms and gave Phoenix a huge hug and was just like, 'Dude, you look so good.' He's like, 'Thank you so much for coming and for being here.' "

Blake also says that the star is "super down to earth" and they "really hit it off with him." "He's just a dude. He's just a person like anybody else," he adds.

The father and son got to spend 30 minutes with him backstage and afterward watched the show from a private box, then the side stage platform. Blake says The Weeknd waved to Phoenix during his performance.

"He was so generous with his time and he was so kind to us. He was apologetic for the show," he says of their time backstage, where the star signed Phoenix's suit jacket. "[He was] just so happy to have us there and welcomed us back when Toronto comes around, which is just beautiful that there's this connection through this beautiful moment."

"We're very grateful to be at the forefront of this beautiful story," he adds. "I'll never forget."

The Weeknd's Toronto show was originally set to be the opening night for his After Hours til Dawn Tour at Rogers Centre. However, due to an outage of Rogers Wireless, the largest wireless carrier in Canada, the show was postponed.

"I'm crushed & heartbroken. Been at the venue all day but it's out of my hands because of the Rogers outage," he said in a statement on his Instagram Story at the time. "Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best."

Added The Weeknd: "This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight. I know how long you've been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me. I can't wait to see you all."