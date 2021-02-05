The Weeknd Enjoys On-Field Feast in Super Bowl Halftime Show Teaser as He Drops The Highlights Album

The Canadian singer prepares fans for his Super Bowl performance with a Pepsi teaser commercial and new album

The Weeknd is keeping his fans well fed with a tasty halftime show teaser commercial and the release of his new album The Highlights.

The teaser — titled "The Last Meal Before the Super Bowl" — shows the singer, né Abel Tesfaye, 30, sitting on the field at Raymond James Stadium surrounded by a feast of food. While wearing his After Hours-era red suit and bulky sunglasses, he reads the newspaper until he's interrupted by a shower of footballs.

Tesfaye tweeted the teaser commercial with the caption "Sunday" as he prepares to make his debut as the first-ever Canadian artist to solo headline the Super Bowl. He and his team have been preparing for months to give viewers an unforgettable "cinematic" experience.

"We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl," Tesfaye said in a recent interview with Billboard.

He also revealed in a press conference Thursday that for his halftime show, he will be performing in both the stands and on the field during a press conference.

"Due to the COVID, and for the safety of the players and the workers, we built a stage within the stadium," he said. "And we're also using the field as well. But we wanted to do something that we've never done before."

The "Blinding Lights" singer also shared in an interview with the NFL Network on Thursday that there will be no surprise guests. Tesfaye said that there is no space in his show storyline to add any other performers.

"I've been reading a lot of rumors," he said. "There wasn't any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So, there's no special guests, no."

This Friday, the pop star also released his new hits album, The Highlights, curated for his anticipated halftime show. The album is a collection of some of his most notable songs such as "Can't Feel My Face," "Starboy," "Blinding Lights."

Thanks to the viral hits on the album, the 18-song collection is the most streamed album of all time on Spotify. This "Starboy'' remains busy as he recently announced the dates for his After Hours world tour. The multi-platinum singer plans to kick off his tour on January 14, 2022 in Vancouver.