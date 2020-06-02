The Weeknd Donates Half a Million Dollars to Organizations Following George Floyd's Death

"Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big," the Weeknd said

The Weeknd is doing his part to help protest the death of George Floyd.

The "Blinding Lights" singer, 30, shared in an Instagram post Monday that he donated $500,000 to three different organizations, posting screenshots of each of his donation receipts.

"Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives," he captioned the post, before urging others to donate as well.

"Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount. #blacklivesmatter (links in story)," the Weeknd wrote.

In the wake of George Floyd's death last Monday, many celebrities have publicly shared their donations towards pro-African American organzations and movements.

Niecy Nash announced on Good Morning America Friday that she and the Reno 911! cast were donating $10,000 to Floyd's family. "Prayerfully, this donation will be a small step toward healing for his family," she said.

Many stars have also shared donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit that helps pay bail for individuals who were arrested during protests.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up by Floyd's brother to "cover funeral and burial costs, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for court proceedings."