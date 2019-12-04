The Weeknd Debuts New Psychedelic Las Vegas-Themed Video for Single ‘Heartless’

The Weeknd is living that Las Vegas lifestyle.

In the music video for his new single, “Heartless,” the Canadian singer, 29, goes on a psychedelic bender, Fear and Loathing-style, throughout Sin City alongside record producer Metro Boomin.

The Anton Tammi-directed video displays The Weeknd — born Abel Tesfaye — cruising through the city streets and around Ceasar’s Palace casino (at one point in a convertible) with Boomin while indulging in the best that Vegas has to offer while struggling to deal with internal emotions.

Eventually, The Weeknd comes across a frog and licks it, seemingly symbolizing the dark side — and the drugs that come with it. From there, things get a little hazier for the singer and his friend.

After “Heartless” was released last week — his first solo offering since his EP My Dear Melancholy hit airwaves in March 2018 — fans immediately speculated that the ambiguous lyrics were in reference to the singer’s on-off relationship with Bella Hadid, who resumed dating the musician after breaking things off and watching him move on with Selena Gomez.

Image zoom The Weeknd Nabil Elderkin

“I thought I lost you this time / You just came back in my life,” he sings. “You never gave up on me / (Why don’t you?) / I’ll never know what you see (Why won’t you?)”

In the chorus, The Weeknd repeats “never be a weddin’ plan for the heartless,” while lamenting that the single life isn’t for him.

He continues: “I don’t do well when alone.”

Image zoom Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The Weeknd teased “Heartless” the night before it was released, hyping fans up for a bold new era of his music.

“TONIGHT,” he wrote, “WE START A BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER LET’S GOOOO.”

Two days after “Heartless” dropped, the singer released a second single, titled “Blinding Lights,” from his upcoming fourth studio alum. The song was also featured in a recent Mercedes-Benz commercial.

The Weeknd will perform both of his new singles on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Dec. 5 and 6.