The Weeknd Debuts New Psychedelic Las Vegas-Themed Video for Single ‘Heartless’

The singer released "Heartless" last week — his first solo offering since his 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy
The Weeknd is living that Las Vegas lifestyle.
In the music video for his new single, “Heartless,” the Canadian singer, 29, goes on a psychedelic bender, Fear and Loathing-style, throughout Sin City alongside record producer Metro Boomin.
The Anton Tammi-directed video displays The Weeknd — born Abel Tesfaye — cruising through the city streets and around Ceasar’s Palace casino (at one point in a convertible) with Boomin while indulging in the best that Vegas has to offer while struggling to deal with internal emotions.
Eventually, The Weeknd comes across a frog and licks it, seemingly symbolizing the dark side — and the drugs that come with it. From there, things get a little hazier for the singer and his friend.
After “Heartless” was released last week — his first solo offering since his EP My Dear Melancholy hit airwaves in March 2018 — fans immediately speculated that the ambiguous lyrics were in reference to the singer’s on-off relationship with Bella Hadid, who resumed dating the musician after breaking things off and watching him move on with Selena Gomez.
“I thought I lost you this time / You just came back in my life,” he sings. “You never gave up on me / (Why don’t you?) / I’ll never know what you see (Why won’t you?)”
In the chorus, The Weeknd repeats “never be a weddin’ plan for the heartless,” while lamenting that the single life isn’t for him.
He continues: “I don’t do well when alone.”
The Weeknd teased “Heartless” the night before it was released, hyping fans up for a bold new era of his music.
“TONIGHT,” he wrote, “WE START A BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER LET’S GOOOO.”
Two days after “Heartless” dropped, the singer released a second single, titled “Blinding Lights,” from his upcoming fourth studio alum. The song was also featured in a recent Mercedes-Benz commercial.
The Weeknd will perform both of his new singles on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Dec. 5 and 6.