The Weeknd Cuts Los Angeles Concert Short After Losing His Voice Onstage: 'I'm Sorry'

The Weeknd abruptly ended his concert early at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night after losing his voice onstage. Despite the incident, the beloved Canadian artist took on the microphone to address the situation and comfort the crowd himself.

"I don't know what just happened…but I just lost my voice," he explained, per reports and video from the show posted to social media. "This is killing me, I don't want to stop the show but I can't give you the concert I want to give you right now."

"I'm gonna make sure everybody's good — you'll get your money back– I'll do a show real soon for you guys," he continued. "But I wanted to come out and personally apologize."

"You know how much this kills me, I'm sorry. I love you thank you so much," The Weeknd added.

The singer lost his voice while in the middle of belting out his single "Can't Feel My Face" when he walked off the stage mid-performance before returning to apologize, LA Times reported.

The Weeknd's representative did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "Blinding Lights" singer also shared a statement on Twitter to express his disappointment with the situation.

"My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated," he wrote. "Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date."

It is unclear if his vocal issue will affect any other dates for the "After Hours Til Dawn" tour where he is slated to perform for shows in Sweden and Toronto this month, according to Ticketmaster. The tour has been previously postponed twice due to the pandemic.