Back Together? The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Continue Sparking Dating Rumors in Tokyo

Does this mean The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are officially back together?

After months of speculation about their relationship status, on Sunday, the 28-year-old singer shared social media posts featuring Hadid, all of which were taken while the pair spent time together with friends in Tokyo.

In one of the videos, which he shared on his Instagram Story, the 21-year-old model can be seen laughing and clapping as the pair enjoyed watching two performers in robot costumes battle it out inside a ring at the Robot Restaurant.

The musician also shared a photograph of himself posing alongside his friends, making sure to let all of his fans know that the model was responsible for capturing the moment.

“No More Dreams 📸 : @bellahadid,” he wrote alongside the image.

The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) also posted a series of videos that appeared to have been taken inside a private karaoke room.

In one, Hadid can be seen dancing onstage while wearing a light-up headband, while in another, she appears to be embracing the musician.

While Hadid has yet to share any posts from their time together abroad, on Thursday she did announce that she had officially had her “last day of work” before she got to begin enjoying a little summer vacation.

“last day of work!!! SUMMERRRRRR!!!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙,” she captioned a video of herself.

The pair were previously spotted together strolling through the streets of Paris in June, just one month after they were seen locking lips at an afterparty in Cannes, France.

The model and the singer, who split up in November 2016, were also spotted together in April at a Coachella after party, where they packed on the PDA and first sparked reconciliation rumors.

“The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long. They definitely looked like they were fully back together,” an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time.

However, Hadid went on to cheekily deny a report that said the pair were “kissing all night,” writing on Instagram, “It wasn’t me.”

The Weeknd appeared to take inspiration from the heartbreak he experienced after the pair ended their relationship in one of the songs off of his most recent EP, My Dear Melancholy.

In “Wasted Times,” he brings up imagery of a girl who was an “equestrian” — likely referencing Hadid, who was forced to give up on her dreams of competing in the 2016 Olympics in the equestrian shows because of her Lyme disease.