The Weeknd Shares Series of Intimate Photos with Birthday 'Angel' Bella Hadid as She Turns 22

The Weeknd is smitten — and he doesn’t care who knows it.

The “Can’t Feel My Face” singer, 28, shared a series of sizzling snapshots to wish his on-again love interest Bella Hadid a happy 22nd birthday on Tuesday.

Each entry in The Weeknd’s slideshow was steamier than the last — from a video of the pair kissing at a bar, to cuddly shots in an art exhibit, to a courtside picture at a basketball game.

In two photos, the model put her hand on The Weeknd’s face as she leaned in for a smooch. In others, she kissed his cheek at a restaurant, the duo held up microphones for some possible karaoke, they grinned in a sunny selfie, and he stood over her as she reclined in a bathtub of rose petals.

The Weeknd Instagram

The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) captioned the Instagram, “happy birthday Angel” with black and red hearts.

The Weeknd and Hadid split in November 2016 after dating for a year and a half. At the time, a source exclusively told PEOPLE, “Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album.”

The source added, “They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”

In May of this year, the romance seemed to be back on when the pair was spotted at Poppy nightclub’s Coachella pop-up following The Weeknd’s split from Selena Gomez in fall 2017.

“The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long,” an onlooker told PEOPLE in May. “They definitely looked like they were fully back together.”