The Weeknd Puts His Arm Around Bella Hadid as the Pair Enjoy a Romantic Stroll in Paris

Romance is in the air!

Almost one month after The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were spotted kissing at an afterparty in Cannes, France, the pair took a stroll through the streets of Paris together.

In addition to walking around with his hand wrapped around the 21-year-old model’s shoulder (see the photo on Entertainment Tonight), the stars were also shared some wine at a local cafe. Making it even sweeter: The Weeknd, 28, went on to pick up a couple of individually wrapped red roses.

Neither Hadid nor The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) officially documented their time together on social media, but on Thursday, Hadid shared a photo in which she posed with a pair of similar red roses.

“Life,” she simply captioned the shot, in which she can be seen wearing a black zip-up jacket over a black top, which appeared to be the same outfit she was wearing while hanging out with the singer.

Their most recent outing comes nearly one month after the pair were photographed sharing a kiss while at an afterparty in Cannes, France. One day after packing on the PDA, a fan account posted a photograph that appeared to show Hadid smiling as the pair enjoyed some time together while watching a screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

The model and the singer, who split up in November 2016, were also spotted together last month at Poppy nightclub’s Coachella pop-up during weekend one of the desert festival, where they packed on the PDA.

“The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long. They definitely looked like they were fully back together,” an onlooker told PEOPLE.

However, Hadid went on to cheekily deny a report that said the pair were “kissing all night,” writing on Instagram, “It wasn’t me.”

The Weeknd’s new album, My Dear Melancholy, appears to be partially inspired by the heartbreak he experienced in the aftermath of his relationship with Hadid.

In “Wasted Times,” he brings up imagery of a girl who was an “equestrian” — likely referencing Hadid, who was forced to give up on her dreams of competing in the 2016 Olympics in the equestrian shows because of her Lyme disease.