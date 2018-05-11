Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Kiss at the Cannes Film Festival After Denying They're Back Together

Despite denying they’re back together, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were spotted getting cozy at the Cannes Film Festival.

The duo was photographed sharing a kiss while at an afterparty in Cannes, France, on Thursday night, less than a month after they both shot down rumors that they were dating again.

In the photographs, the pair is seen in deep in conversation with Hadid, 21, leaning in to whisper something in the singer’s ear, seemingly ignoring the partygoers around them.

The two arrived separately at the Magnum x Alexander Wang party but quickly huddled together for the rest of the night in the VIP area, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Hadid separated from the “Call Out My Name” singer, 28, briefly to dance with her friends in the deejay booth as he looked on, the Times reports.

Back On? The Weeknd and Ex-Girlfriend Bella Hadid Pack on PDA at Coachella Party

The model and the singer were also spotted together last month at Poppy nightclub’s Coachella pop-up during weekend one of the desert festival where they packed on the PDA. The pair split in November 2016.

An onlooker told PEOPLE, “The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long. They definitely looked like they were fully back together.”

Hadid denied a report, writing on Instagram, “It wasn’t me,” with her moment captured by the popular “Comments on Celebs” Instagram account.

The Weeknd’s new album, My Dear Melancholy, appears to be partially inspired by the heartbreak he experienced in the aftermath of his relationship with Hadid.

In “Wasted Times,” he brings up imagery of a girl who was an “equestrian” — likely referencing Hadid, who was forced to give up on her dreams of competing in the 2016 Olympics in the equestrian shows because of her Lyme disease.

In addition, he seemingly referenced his other ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, whom he dated for 10 months after parting ways with Hadid.

During his Coachella set, The Weeknd gave an emotional performance, visibly breaking down in tears while singing “Call Out My Name” and “Privilege” which are two songs assumed by fans to be about his past relationship with Gomez.