The Weeknd Takes His 'Goat Whisperer' Talent to Bella Hadid's Family Farm Amid Rekindled Romance

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid took their rekindled romance home for a relaxing weekend on the farm after a busy month of locking lips in Cannes and affirming months of speculation about their relationship status with an Instagram post in Tokyo.

The Hadid family matriarch, Yolanda, posted pictures of her daughter, 21, and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, 28, spending time with animals at the Hadids’ Pennsylvania home.

One image, shared via Yolanda’s Instagram story, showed Bella tending to one of her horses — donning a blue baseball cap, white long-sleeve shirt and denim shorts. “Home is a feeling,” Yolanda captioned the shot.

Another Instagram story post featured The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye), grinning in front of grazing bulls.

Yolanda was not the only one to offer a glimpse into the pair’s cozy weekend at home. Bella posted a picture of The Weeknd walking down a pair of spiral stairs on her Instagram story.

The singer also shared shots of his weekend with bae, posting a caption-less picture of himself squatting alongside two ponies, another posing beside a dazzling white horse and a video showcasing his “goat whispering” skills.

The social media PDA comes a week after The Weeknd posted a series of pictures and videos in Tokyo hinting that he resumed his relationship with Bella.

In one of the videos, shared on his Instagram Story, the model laughed and clapped her hands as two performers in robot costumes fought inside a ring at the Robot Restaurant in the Japanese capital.

The musician also made sure to give Bella photo credit for a photo he posted of himself posing with friends.

“No More Dreams 📸 : @bellahadid,” he wrote alongside the image.

The Weeknd’s Instagram Story game continued with a series of videos apparently taken inside a private karaoke room. In one, Bella dances onstage in a light-up headband. In another, the musician and model embrace.

The Instagram-heavy trip to Tokyo came one month after the pair were seen kissing at an afterparty in Cannes, France and a few weeks after they were spotted holding hands in Paris. The model and singer, who split in November 2016 after over a year of dating, were also spotted looking cozy at Poppy nightclub’s Coachella pop-up in April.

“The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long. They definitely looked like they were fully back together,” an onlooker told PEOPLE.

Hadid cheekily denied a report that said the pair were “kissing all night,” writing on Instagram, “It wasn’t me.”