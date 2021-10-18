The upcoming world tour is in support of his highly successful After Hours

The Weeknd Replaces Arena Tour with Stadium Shows: 'I Want to Do Something Bigger and Special'

The Weeknd's fans will have to wait a little longer to see the "Blinding Lights" singer on tour.

On Monday, the Ethiopian-Canadian singer, born Abel Tesfaye, announced that he will be postponing his tour to next summer and changing the venues from arenas to stadiums due to high demand and the "constraints" of arena shows.

"The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022," The Weeknd, 31, wrote alongside a retrofuturistic tour poster with the new tour name: After Hours til Down Stadium Tour. "Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums."

He added, "Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale. New dates forthcoming."

The Weeknd first announced his After Hours tour around the time of his performance at the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime show with stops starting in January in his native Canada. He was set to tour Europe in the fall.

This time, however, he will be performing across South America, Australia, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, according to the new tour poster.

The Starboy singer last went on the road in 2017 and 2018 for his Legend of the Fall world tour, where he did 95 shows between February and December 2017 and six shows in Asia the following year.

Among the song's on his last setlist were "I Feel It Coming," "Rockin," Sidewalks" and "The Hills."

Back in August, the singer did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed that he rarely takes vacations.

"I don't even know what winding down really means, I just love work, you know," he said. "I love to work. I love my job. I love to create. And if I do take a vacation, it can't be for too long because I feel like I'm missing out on everything that I could be doing."

"So, yeah. I try my best, but no, I haven't in a while," he added. "I do staycations if that counts."