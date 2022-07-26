The Weeknd Announces 'After Hours Nightmare' Attraction at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

"I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life," wrote The Weeknd

The Weeknd is taking fans further into the spooky world of After Hours.

On Tuesday, the Canadian hitmaker announced the "After Hours Nightmare," a series of haunted houses that'll be featured as part of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood this fall.

Soundtracked by songs from the 32-year-old musician's 2020 album After Hours, the haunted house experience is described "a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by The Weeknd's music and short films" in a press release.

Inside the attraction — which opens Sept. 2 at Universal's Orlando, Florida, location and Sept. 8 at the Hollywood, California, location — fans will be "stalked by slashers, bandaged maniacs, gruesome toad-like creatures and other unfathomable horrors" as they're challenged to "survive the night while trapped in the terrifying, unexpected world."

It's safe to say The Weeknd's "Earned It" when it comes to the forthcoming theme park collaboration, as John Murdy — Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood — said the musician's "a Halloween Horror Nights fan himself" in a press statement.

"I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life," wrote The Weeknd in a press statement.

"I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this," continued the "Take My Breath" performer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. "I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!"

More information about the "After Hours Nightmare" attraction can be found at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood's respective websites.

Released in March 2020, After Hours charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned the hit singles "Heartless," "Blinding Lights," "In Your Eyes," and "Save Your Tears," which received a remix featuring Ariana Grande.

For the album's promotional cycle, The Weeknd often donned a red suit with facial injuries and/or bandages while performing or attending award shows. The project's dark, psychedelic visuals have garnered comparisons to films including 1995's Casino and 2019's Joker.