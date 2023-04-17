The Weeknd and Rumored Girlfriend Simi Khadra Hold Hands at Coachella in Matching Outfits

Coachella served as date night for The Weeknd and rumored girlfriend Simi Khadra!

The "Blinding Lights" singer, 33, stepped out Friday night with the DJ, 30, at the annual musical festival, where the two were photographed holding hands while wearing matching outfits.

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) and Khadra both wore white pants, white jackets and sunglasses, and the singer kept his face covered with a white bandana.

The musician, who headlined Coachella in 2022, made a surprise appearance Friday during Metro Boomin's set, where he joined him for six songs.

The Weeknd and Khadra have been linked since February 2022, when they were spotted kissing while celebrating his birthday at Delilah in Las Vegas, according to fan video obtained by TMZ.

Though a source told PEOPLE at the time that the two were not an official item ("He's dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone," the insider said), they have been consistently photographed together in the year since.

Just days before Coachella, the two were snapped while out with friends in Los Angeles, and they were also photographed holding hands in Beverly Hills in November.

Khadra and her twin sister Haze Khadra make up the DJ duo Simi & Haze, and are also founders of the beauty brand SIMIHAZE Beauty.

The Weeknd has been previously linked to Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid.

Gomez, however, proved there's no bad blood in February 2022, when she shared a photo to Instagram of her hanging out with the Khadra twins.

"Since 2013," she captioned the photo of herself, Simi and Haya Khadra, shutting down social media buzz of possible tension over her ex.