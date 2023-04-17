The Weeknd and Rumored Girlfriend Simi Khadra Hold Hands at Coachella in Matching Outfits

The pair have been linked since February 2022, when they were spotted kissing at his birthday party

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 17, 2023 05:53 PM
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Weeknd and his stunning girlfriend, Simi Khadra, were spotted showing off their love while exiting the Coachella Music Festival. The couple held hands and looked absolutely smitten with each other as they left the event. Pictured: The Weeknd, Simi Khadra BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Weeknd and Simi Khadra. Photo: BACKGRID

Coachella served as date night for The Weeknd and rumored girlfriend Simi Khadra!

The "Blinding Lights" singer, 33, stepped out Friday night with the DJ, 30, at the annual musical festival, where the two were photographed holding hands while wearing matching outfits.

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) and Khadra both wore white pants, white jackets and sunglasses, and the singer kept his face covered with a white bandana.

The musician, who headlined Coachella in 2022, made a surprise appearance Friday during Metro Boomin's set, where he joined him for six songs.

The Weeknd and Khadra have been linked since February 2022, when they were spotted kissing while celebrating his birthday at Delilah in Las Vegas, according to fan video obtained by TMZ.

RELATED VIDEO: The Weeknd Cuts Los Angeles Concert Short After Losing His Voice Onstage: 'I'm Sorry'

Though a source told PEOPLE at the time that the two were not an official item ("He's dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone," the insider said), they have been consistently photographed together in the year since.

Just days before Coachella, the two were snapped while out with friends in Los Angeles, and they were also photographed holding hands in Beverly Hills in November.

Khadra and her twin sister Haze Khadra make up the DJ duo Simi & Haze, and are also founders of the beauty brand SIMIHAZE Beauty.

The Weeknd has been previously linked to Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid.

Gomez, however, proved there's no bad blood in February 2022, when she shared a photo to Instagram of her hanging out with the Khadra twins.

"Since 2013," she captioned the photo of herself, Simi and Haya Khadra, shutting down social media buzz of possible tension over her ex.

