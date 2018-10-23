The Weeknd Narrowly Misses Being Hit by Falling Stage Equipment During Concert in Mexico City

The Weeknd nearly avoided a trip to the hospital — or worse — during his concert in Mexico City Sunday.

In a shocking video posted on the 28-year-old “Call Out My Name” singer’s Instagram Stories, a piece of stage equipment can be seen falling from the ceiling just inches away from him as he performed on stage.

While the moment would leave most a bit shaken up, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, didn’t even flinch.

As the equipment dropped, The Weeknd continued singing “Party Monster”— a track from his 2016 album Starboy.

Although he didn’t seem too afraid, The Weeknd did insert a terrified frown emoji over the post.

The Weeknd The Weeknd/Instagram

The incident occurred as the singer performed through a rainstorm. The Weeknd took the stage again Monday night for his second performance in Mexico City which is a part of his latest tour, which is expected to resume on November 23 in Abu Dhabi.

A couple of weeks before his equipment falling incident, The Weeknd celebrated his on-again love interest Bella Hadid’s 22nd birthday on Oct. 9.

The Grammy Award winner shared a series of steamy Instagram photos captioned, “happy birthday Angel” with black and red hearts.

One photo showed the pair kissing at bar, while another showed them cuddling at an art exhibit and then sitting courtside at a basketball game.

In two different photos, the model put her hand on The Weeknd’s face as she leaned in for a smooch. In the next, she kissed his cheek at a restaurant followed by the duo holding up microphones for some possible karaoke.

They then grinned in a sunny selfie and lastly he stood over her as she reclined in a bathtub of rose petals.

The Weeknd and Hadid split in November 2016 after dating for a year-and-a-half. At the time, a source exclusively told PEOPLE, “Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album.”

The lovebirds sparked romance rumors and hinted at a possible reunion when they were spotted together at Poppy nightclub’s Coachella pop-up following The Weeknd’s split from Selena Gomez in fall 2017.

“The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long,” an onlooker told PEOPLE in May. “They definitely looked like they were fully back together.”

Last week, Hadid shared a photo of herself and The Weeknd sweetly touching foreheads writing, “Home.”