The Wanted's Tom Parker Is Feeling 'Very Positive' One Year After Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Tom Parker was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma in the summer of 2020, and said his tumor has shrunk and he is currently stable

An emotional Tom Parker performs live for the first time in 7 years with The Wanted as they headline Tom Parkers (of the wanted) 'In my head' charity gig for cancer at the Royal Albert Hall.

An emotional Tom Parker performs live for the first time in 7 years with The Wanted as they headline Tom Parkers (of the wanted) 'In my head' charity gig for cancer at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Wanted's Tom Parker is embracing a positive outlook a year into treatment for stage four glioblastoma.

The singer, 33, offered fans a glimpse into his personal life as he battles brain cancer in a documentary that aired in the U.K. on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What do I want from the future? More time with my kids. More time with my wife. More time with life," he said in Tom Parker: Inside My Head. "And I feel like that's going to happen. I've got that positive outlook on life. And I think when you take strength and courage from other people around you, that really helps."

Parker and wife Kelsey are parents to daughter Aurelia Rose, 2½, and son Bodhi Thomas Paris, who was born just under a month after Parker went public with his diagnosis.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Parker Reveals 'Significant Reduction' in Tumor After Terminal Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Tom Parker: Inside My Head chronicled Parker's initial diagnosis and treatment, as well as his efforts to organize a charity reunion concert featuring his former bandmates, which took place in September.

The couple opened up about their journey in an interview on the British morning show This Morning ahead of the documentary, and revealed that Parker's tumor has shrunk, and he is currently stable.

The "Glad You Came" singer — who opted not to learn his prognosis upon his diagnosis — noted that he typically receives medicine every two weeks, but has been able to push it to every three weeks because he's "responding so well" to chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

"I wouldn't have been able to do this [interview] five months ago, let's put it that way," Parker said. "I feel a lot more confident and a lot more in control of my emotions. 'Cause if we had done this five months ago, I would've been a crying mess, to be honest. [I'm feeling] very positive."

In the documentary, an emotional Parker explained the toll his cancer had taken on him, as it affected his short-term memory and mobility.

He also was seen reuniting first on Zoom, then in person, with his The Wanted bandmates ahead of their September concert at London's Royal Albert Hall, which raised money for Stand Up to Cancer.

"It was pretty surreal actually," he told This Morning. "It was pretty special, the fact that we were together again just for the most beautiful reason and that's to raise awareness. I mean, the boys didn't need to do that but they were the first thing they said was, we would love to do it."

Looking forward, Parker said this his goal is to pave the way to better treatment and more options for others dealing with glioblastoma.