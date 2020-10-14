An Instagram story posted Wednesday shows the singer attempting to combine deep breathing exercises with caring for his 18-month-old daughter

The Wanted's Tom Parker Receives Some Super Cute Help from Daughter During Brain Tumor Therapy

Tom Parker from former boyband The Wanted is getting some supercute assistance while he battles terminal brain cancer.

An Instagram story posted Wednesday by wife Kelsey Hardwick, 30, shows the singer lying prone on his back attempting to concentrate on some deep-breathing exercises.

In a scene that's familiar to millions of parents, Parker, 32, also has to contend with the attention of 16-month-old daughter Aurelia — clutching a very heavy rattle!

"Are you doing breathing with dad?" Hardwick — who's 36 weeks pregnant with the couple's second child — asks in the home footage as Aurelia cuddles into Parker's right armpit.

"Daddy are you doing deep breathing?" she adds over the sounds of children's TV before a tired Parker replies, "Yep."

A second clip shows Aurelia dressed in a leopard print romper suit bouncing up and down on Parker's abdomen coupled with the screen message, "Not really helping dad…”

"You're not really helping daddy are you?" says Hardwick, as Aurelia kicks her legs and appears to drop her toy onto Parker's chest. "Say 'deep breathing dad.'"

The endearing family scene follows Parker's announcement on Monday that he has been diagnosed with a stage four glioblastoma.

The singer — who had a No. 3 hit with "Glad You Came" in 2012 — is currently undergoing radiation and chemotherapy in an effort to shrink its size and prolong his life.

Tragically, life expectancy for patients diagnosed with a glioblastoma ranges from three months to 18 months after diagnosis.

"We truly are overwhelmed with everyone's love, support and positivity," Parker posted on Instagram Monday, shortly after his diagnosis was made public.

"We have had so many people reach out with positive stories and it's been incredible," he added before going on to thank OK! magazine for breaking the story and "being so understanding."

"We are fighting this — thanks to everyone behind us fighting alongside us 💪🏻💪🏻," Parker added. "Let's do this."

Meghan McCain — who lost her father, Senator John McCain, to glioblastoma in 2018 – tweeted a message from the entire McCain clan offering their experience and support.

"I and my family are here if you and yours need absolutely anything," she posted Monday. "Please don't hesitate. There are many stories of hope and healing in the GBM community and incredible doctors and specialists leading the crusade..."

In reply, Parker said simply, "Thank you Meghan x"