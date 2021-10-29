"It's quite nice going to work, because I get to take my mind off it and just have fun," said Parker, who was diagnosed with glioblastoma

The Wanted's Tom Parker Says There's 'Just Something Beautifully Special' About Reuniting with Group

Seven years later, The Wanted's brotherhood is stronger than ever.

The Wanted — the group comprising Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes — opened up about their emotional reunion to E! News on Friday after performing at the Stand Up To Cancer benefit — a moment Parker recalls as "beautifully special."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There was a moment where I thought I was going to break down and have a meltdown," Parker, 33, said. "But the boys just comforted me — it was just an emotional night all around, even for the whole day and stuff. And just walking into the venue — we had never played the Royal Albert Hall before, when we played all around the world."

"There's just something beautifully special about it," he added.

the wanted The Wanted | Credit: Larry Marano/Getty

Parker was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma in the summer of 2020, but recently revealed that the tumor has shrunk, and he is currently stable.

Since his diagnosis, however, the band who broke up in 2014 said Parker's condition brought them back together — and decided to take advantage of the time they have together.

"Obviously we were all there to jump to his support," George, 33, recalled, "and then we kind of started talking to each other as a group after that."

RELATED VIDEO: The Wanted's Tom Parker Diagnosed with Terminal Brain Cancer: 'I Still Haven't Processed It'

George also said the reunion was "just a natural thing to do, and then the conversations happened about new music and signing with a record label, and luckily enough we've managed to do that."

Meanwhile, Parker added that "It's quite nice going to work, because I get to take my mind off it and just have fun."

The group is set to release their newest album, Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits on Nov. 12

Earlier this month, Parker offered fans a glimpse into his personal life as he battles brain cancer in his recently released documentary titled Tom Parker: Inside My Head.

"What do I want from the future? More time with my kids. More time with my wife. More time with life," he said in the documentary. "And I feel like that's going to happen. I've got that positive outlook on life. And I think when you take strength and courage from other people around you, that really helps."