The Wanted's Nathan Sykes Engaged to Girlfriend Charlotte Burke: 'She Said Yes!'

It's safe to say Nathan Sykes knew what he wanted!

The vocalist and member of The Wanted, 29, has gotten engaged to girlfriend Charlotte Burke and shared a few sweet images from the proposal to Instagram.

"A few nights ago I took @_charlotteburke_ to the same beach in Saint Lucia that her parents got married on many years ago to ask her a certain question and … She said yes," Sykes wrote in a joint post with his new fiancée.

While it's unclear exactly when the pair began dating, Burke has photos with Sykes — who previously dated Ariana Grande in 2013 — on her Instagram dating back to November 2018, and she's clearly already earned fans in his bandmates.

Underneath the post, The Wanted members Jay McGuiness, Max George and Siva Kaneswaran all congratulated their longtime friend on his engagement. "Wonderful news! Congratulations to you both ❤️❤️," Siva wrote, while Jay added, "You're both so cute!"

On Sykes' part, he's been Instagram official with Burke since at least 2019, when he wrote on her birthday that year that "the world would be a better place if there were more people like you in it."

Sykes' engagement comes nearly nine months after Tom Parker, another bandmate, died March 30 of brain cancer. Parker, who was just 33, was first diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma two years before his death, which his wife Kelsey announced on Instagram.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence," Kelsey wrote. "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children."

She concluded, "Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️."

The Wanted. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Following Parker's death, Sykes shared an emotional tribute video on social media from their final performance as a five-piece, featuring their final performance of 2012 track "Gold Forever."

"I can't begin to express how I feel right now. This video was taken during our last performance together in Liverpool just two weeks ago that will stay with me forever," he wrote. "I wasn't sure if I was going to share this video but I thought that some of you may take comfort in seeing so much joy in one place with a few additions that have definitely made me feel all kinds of emotions today."

Sykes described his friend as the "most passionate, funny, driven and inspiring person you could wish to meet," and revealed that "he was the reason" that the band reunited after a hiatus. "Thank you Tom for bringing your light to the world. I hope we meet again one day, rest well, brother."

Sykes, McGuiness, George, and Kaneswaran all served as pallbearers at Parker's private funeral service in London earlier this year, as his bandmates reportedly spoke during the funeral and joked about their late friend as they honored him — lightening the mood.

"As we were carrying Tom in, I could actually hear him saying, 'It's about time,' because he's carried us for the last 15 years," George, 33, joked, per BBC.