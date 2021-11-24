The Voice contestant Wendy Moten appeared to trip over a speaker after performing with Blake Shelton and her team during Tuesday night's live telecast

The Voice's Wendy Moten Says She's 'OK' After Falling On Stage During Live Show

The Voice's Wendy Moten took a bit of a tumble on Tuesday night's episode, but ensured fans she was "OK" after a commercial break.

The singer, who celebrated her 57th birthday on Monday, performed onstage during the reality competition show's live results episode the following evening alongside her coach Blake Shelton and fellow team members Lana Scott and Paris Winningham.

Following the performance, Moten appeared to fall hard on her arm and head after tripping over a speaker.

The Voice host Carson Daly saw the fall happen right before the show cut to a commercial break.

"Unfortunate moment for Wendy Moten, who is walking off and we hope she's okay," he reported as Wendy was helped off the stage by Shelton and her fellow teammates.

When the program returned, Moten appeared alongside Daly and assured fans she was okay, if only "a little bruised."

"I'm okay!" she said. "I'm a little bruised, but you know what? I'm still ready to go!"

Daly then noted that nothing like her fall had ever occurred on the show up until now.