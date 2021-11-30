Wendy Moten previously said she was "OK" following an on-stage fall last Tuesday on NBC's The Voice

The Voice's Wendy Moten Returns to the Stage with Casts on Both Arms Following Last Week's Fall

The Voice's Wendy Moten revealed that she was seriously injured following last week's on-stage fall, but she is not letting the incident get her down.

The Team Blake Top 10 finalist, 57, was on hand for Monday night's episode of the reality competition show to perform the Dolly Parton classic "Jolene" while wearing casts on both of her arms.

Moten explained that she broke her right elbow and fractured her left hand when she fell over a speaker on stage last week, and she had to go to the hospital.

"I took a hard fall," Moten told reporters after the live show. "However, I've been able to maintain the pain, and I was ready to go to rehearsal as soon as I left the hospital. So I'm just going to go with it."

The tumble happened after Moten performed alongside her coach, Blake Shelton, and fellow team members Lana Scott and Paris Winningham.

Following the performance, Moten appeared to fall hard on her arm and head after tripping over a speaker. At the time, however, the singer assured fans that she was "OK."

The Voice host Carson Daly saw the fall happen right before the show cut to a commercial break. "Unfortunate moment for Wendy Moten, who is walking off and we hope she's OK," he reported as Moten was helped off the stage by Shelton and her fellow teammates.

When the program returned, Moten said, "I'm OK! I'm a little bruised, but you know what? I'm still ready to go!" Daly then noted that nothing like her fall had ever occurred on the show up until then.

On this week's show, Moten appeared with pearl-clad casts on both arms under her aqua-hued gown, which she credited the show's wardrobe team for.

"They came together and knew it was an emergency type situation and created this amazing outfit and added bling," Moten told PEOPLE. "I was like, 'This is what it feels like when you have a budget!'"

As for her performance of the country classic, it was well-received, with the judges remarking on Moten's "perseverance" in light of her injuries.

"I know what your week has been like," Kelly Clarkson told the vocalist after her performance. "Kudos to you for even being on this stage right now and getting this done!"

"To come out here as if nothing happened to you..." she continued, "Well done."

As for coach Shelton, he was obviously proud. "I've never seen a better example of strength and perseverance and fearlessness," he said as the audience erupted into applause.

Despite having casts on both arms, Moten said her injuries didn't get in the way of her performance.