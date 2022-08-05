'The Voice' 's Wendy Moten Opens Up About Recovery from On-Stage Fall: 'I'll Just Keep Working at It'

"All my friends were great singers and because of that, I never really thought I had anything to offer," Moten tells PEOPLE of growing up in Memphis, before coming into her own

By
Tricia Despres
Tricia Despres author page photo
Tricia Despres

Tricia Despres is a writer for PEOPLE digital, covering everything from country music to pets to that love story that will have you shedding some tears. Since graduating from Northern Illinois University with her Journalism degree firmly in her hands, the wife of one and mother of two has written for publications such as the Chicago Sun-Times, Taste of Country, and several state mags across the Midwest. When she is not at her laptop, she remains in a state of mourning over the demise of Rascal Flatts.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022 11:46 AM
“The Voice” Runner-up Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten. Photo: Nora Canfield

One day after celebrating her 57th birthday and mere seconds after an electric performance of The Four Tops' classic "Sugar Pie Honey Bunch," The Voice Season 21 finalist Wendy Moten tripped over a floor monitor, falling straight down on both of her arms, and leaving coach Blake Shelton standing there in disbelief.

Now, nearly 10 months later, Moten still is recovering from her injuries… and she too can't quite believe it.

"I've never been broken before," Moten, 57, admits quietly during a recent interview with PEOPLE. "And so, it's a new experience, but I remind myself that there are people dealing with far more serious things. I'll be OK. I'll just keep working at it."

“The Voice” Runner-up Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten. Nora Canfield

The injuries, in fact, were many. Not only did Moten suffer a broken right elbow on the November 23rd live episode of The Voice, but she also broke a little piece of bone on her left hand while also fracturing her left wrist.

"I couldn't use my arms at all," she remembers. "It was a unique situation."

Moten ended up staying on The Voice for the next three weeks, returning home on Dec. 16 as the official runner-up on the much-loved singing competition show. But the very next day, the accomplished vocalist from Memphis found herself in surgery.

"They put a titanium piece in my elbow to keep my arm together," notes Moten, who currently goes to physical therapy three times a week. "Right now, my elbow is still crooked, and my fingers are crooked, but with the occupational therapy and the physical therapy I'm currently undergoing, I'm hoping everything gets back to normal soon."

Of course, hard work has always been a part of Moten's DNA, both on stage and off.

“The Voice” Runner-up Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten. Leesa Richards

"I do the work," explains Moten, who has shared the stage with greats such as Michael McDonald, Tim McGraw and Martina McBride. "I do the work to maintain a certain level both personally and professionally. I'm expecting these things to keep coming because I enjoy what I do, and I don't mind working hard."

And it's this work that has landed her in the spotlight for over 35 years, despite being once known as a "super shy" kid.

"I'm child number five out of six," chuckles Moten, whose father was a pastor. "As a kid in Memphis, everybody was a great singer. It didn't even matter nationality or race or anything like that. Everybody was great. All my friends were great singers and because of that, I never really thought I had anything to offer because I felt like they were all so great. I really didn't figure out that I really had something until I was in my forties."

Currently, the vocal powerhouse is out on tour with the legendary Vince Gill through the end of August as part of his highly anticipated summer tour.

"I only met him in 2016," remarks Moten, who is also a treasured member of Gill's 10-piece, Grammy Award-winning ensemble, The Time Jumpers. "The chance to be on the stage with him just a gift."

And it is the audiences that have been coming out to these shows that gives Moten the drive to continue to chase her dreams.

"I would say 90% never heard of me before and the other 10% saw me on The Voice," admits Moten, who is currently working on a new project with producer extraordinaire Paul Worley. "Nevertheless, I've been blessed to get these standing ovations every show. So, obviously they are listening, and I am just so moved that they stay on their feet. I'm making that connection with them. That's always been the dream … to move people and do something to their spirit and keep them listening."

Related Articles
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
justin sutherland after his boating accident
Justin Sutherland Opens Up About His Recovery and the Moment He Fell Off His Boat: 'I'm Very Lucky'
Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Shania Twain Documentary Not Just a Girl
Shania Twain Reflects on 'Grief' of Mutt Lange Divorce amid 'Scary' Lyme Disease in Netflix Documentary
Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Chelsea Handler Opens Up About Her 'Painful' Split with Jo Koy: 'I Have to Choose Myself'
Wendy Moten
'The Voice' 's Wendy Moten Says She's Been 'Blessed to Find the Right Guy' After Dedicating Performance to Fiancé
wendy moten
'The Voice' 's Wendy Moten Returns to the Stage with Casts on Both Arms Following Last Week's Fall
taylor bennett
Rapper Taylor Bennett Reveals 'I've Never Been Happier' 5 Years After Coming Out as Bisexual
aaron watson Photo credit: Lindsey Cotton
Aaron Watson Opens Up About the Vocal Cord Injury That Changed Everything: 'It's Been Pretty Frustrating'
Fletcher
FLETCHER Admits Embracing Herself 'Took a Long Time' – but Now It's a 'Celebration in My Own Skin'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (12920189q) Wynonna Judd, right, hugs sister Ashley Judd during the Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall Of Fame, in Nashville, Tenn Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony, Nashville, United States - 01 May 2022
A Day After Her Mother's Death, Wynonna Judd Tearfully Accepts Country's Highest Honor: 'My Heart's Broken'
NASHVILLE - APRIL 11: Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd backstage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, broadcasting LIVE from Nashville on Monday, April 11 (8:00-11:00 PM LIVE ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Photo by Dillon Sherlock/CBS via Getty Images)
Wynonna Judd Announces Special Guests for Fall Tour in Honor of Late Mother: 'I Am Feeling Extra Grateful'
Jhene Aiko Opens Up About Her Mental Health Journey
Jhené Aiko Sees Daughter Namiko 'Going Through the Same Things' She Did as a Teen: 'It's a Journey'
Role Model
Role Model on His First Coachella Set, How Love Inspires His Music and Why Este Haim Is Like a 'Mother' to Him
28-time Olympic Medalist Swimmer Michael Phelps was among the advocates speaking at The Kennedy Forum National Summit On Mental Health Equity And Justice In Chicago at the Chicago Hilton and Tower Hotel on January 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois
'You Have to Share These Things': 15 Times Athletes Opened Up About Mental Health
Jessica Willis Fisher
Jessica Willis Fisher Talks New Love, Old Wounds and the Painful Reality of Her Past: 'I Was Dying Inside'
The Voice finalists
'The Voice' Season 21 Finalists Reflect on Their Journeys Ahead of the Finale