The Voice’s top four contestants’ journey on the show will soon come to an end when a winner is crowned on Tuesday night, but their memories will last a lifetime.

After Monday night’s live show — which saw the contestants sing three songs each, including a cover, an original and a duet with their coach — Blake Shelton‘s team members Dexter Roberts, Gyth Rigdon and Andrew Sevener and John Legend‘s team member Maelyn Jarmon recounted the fun behind-the-scenes moments they’ll never forget.

“I made the top 24, and I was walking on stage. [Blake] came up behind me and grabbed my shoulders and he said, ‘Man, that was awesome,'” Roberts, 27, told reporters. “After we found out the results, we went straight into rehearsal. No sleep, no nothing. [Blake] said, ‘Hey man, I want you to meet someone before we start.’ So we walked through this little hallway and [Blake’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani] was just sitting there. I didn’t know it was her because she was turned around, and he was like, ‘Hey, this is Gwen.'”

“Then she was like, ‘Want to go see my dog?'” he continued. “Literally, there was a stray dog on the side of the road and her son was like, ‘Oh mom, he needs a home.’ She was like, ‘Okay.’ She goes over, picks the dog up and goes and gives it a bath and brought it up to the stage and we got to meet it. The dog is living the high life now.”

The Voice top 4 Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo bank

Sevener, 22, who is the only member of Shelton’s team who has yet to meet Stefani, said a lot of his memories with his coach involve his practical jokes.

“He’ll get in a conversation with you and then the next thing you know he’ll stop talking in the middle of a word and just stare at you,” Sevener said. “I’m like, ‘Should I say something?’ Then he’ll pick up right where he left off just to freak you out and see how you handle that. A lot of times he’ll give you wet willies or touch your face or put his finger in your mouth. Weird things. He was actually trying to touch my face one time and I happened to look over and opened my mouth and his finger went right in my mouth. He was like, ‘Well that was a happy accident.’ That’s Blake.”

As for Rigdon, 25, he recounted the fact that he has been kissed on the cheek by Shelton.

“I’m going to get him back,” Rigdon said. “I just got to figure out how I’m going to get up there to kiss him on the cheek. I’m kissing him on the shoulder right now, that’s a high cheek! I got to jump.”

Added Roberts: “He loves to kiss everybody whenever he gets excited about something.”

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and John Legend Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal

For Jarmon, 26, the main thing she said she’s going to take away from working with Legend is learning to just always trust her instincts.

“He really trusts my instincts, and it makes me trust my instincts more,” she said. “He’s a musical genius. I’ll really take that with me that I need to trust myself more.”

And the memories involving Legend expanded to another important person in Jarmon’s life: her boyfriend, Johnny Murrell.

“He met John during the blind auditions,” she said. “It was really cute because John Legend asked John Murrell, ‘You play too?’ John Murrell was like, ‘Yeah.’ He tells that story all the time! Literally like two words and he’s like, ‘He asked me if I played!'”

The Voice finale airs on Tuesday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.