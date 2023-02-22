Watch Niall Horan Do His Best Blake Shelton Impression in a Preview of 'The Voice' Season 23

The two artists, along with Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper, appear as coaches in season 23 of The Voice premiering March 6 on NBC

Published on February 22, 2023

Niall Horan has gone country.

In a preview of the upcoming season 23 of The Voice shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the former One Direction singer swaps his Irish accent for a Southern twang to imitate how his fellow coach Blake Shelton has convinced contestants to join his team.

"This is my last season on The Voice, and I would be honored if you were to be on the last-ever team Blake," Horan says while impersonating Shelton, who announced last October that he'll be stepping away from the NBC singing competition for the first time in 12 years after the completion of this season.

Shelton, 46, later asks Horan, 29, if he's going to "act like you know something about country music" during the blind auditions since another one of their fellow coaches, Kelly Clarkson, "always acts like she knows something about country music."

"Yeah, I am," Horan responds. "That's my strategy to beat Kelly Clarkson. Every time you turn, I'm going with you."

When Horan asks Shelton whether he thinks he has a chance of beating him in his final season, the country star responds simply, "No."

"I would elaborate," Shelton continues. "But, no."

Watch Niall Horan Do His Best Blake Shelton Impression in a Preview of The Voice Season 23
Niall Horan and Blake Shelton. NBC

Clarkson, 40, meanwhile, can be seen in the clip telling fourth coach Chance the Rapper that the key to beating Shelton is to tell artists: "Oh, he's got all the country people — you're not gonna stick out on that team. You want to stand out on mine."

Still, Clarkson thinks she's going to end up on top.

"I think you have a solid chance [of winning]," she tells Chance, 29, laughing at the pun. "I still think I'm going to win, but I think you have a chance. I think you have a small percentage."

The Voice season 23 premieres on NBC on March 6 at 8 p.m. EST.

