'The Voice' Season 22 Final Five Reflect on Their Journeys Ahead of the Finale

The Voice will crown its season 22 winner in a matter of hours — but first, finalists Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Morgan Myles and Omar Jose Cardona are taking a look back at their journeys on the show.

During a press conference after Monday night's live show, Cardona, 33 — who is on John Legend's team — said win or lose, he's "feeling really lucky and blessed right now."

"Whoever wins I'm gonna be proud of, and that's it," he said. "We have our friendship and family for the rest of our lives."

Leatherwood, 22 — who is on Blake Shelton's team — agreed that during the finale, "it's going to be cool standing there next to four people who have put their all into this competition."

"We've become a family," he said. "It's been so incredible to watch everybody from the blinds to now. Tuesday is a celebration. Nothing more, nothing less. My goal is to go out there and have the most fun I can and soak it in. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

For Leatherwood's fellow team Shelton contestant Bodie, 29, making it to this point has been a win in itself.

"As far as I'm concerned, I've already won," he said. "I'm so excited to release the music I've already written and hit the road and do shows. I feel like all five of our lives have changed so drastically already. At the end of the day, no matter what happens tomorrow, I'm going home with a completely changed life and unlimited opportunity after that."

Lape — the third of Shelton's contestants in the finale — said his life won't be completely changed after the finale since he still needs to go back to high school.

"My path is a little bit different than all the rest of these people," said the 16-year-old singer. "I'm only a sophomore, so I got to finish out my high school career. But I think I want to take this opportunity and run with it. I've written some songs with Morgan Myles, and I'm going to put those out and hopefully keep working with her. I think my goal is to just ride this wave and not slow down."

No matter what Tuesday brings, Shelton's contestants said one thing is for sure: they've all been changed by the country star for the better.

"Blake's biggest piece of advice that I'll carry with me is to be myself and nothing else," said Leatherwood, as Lape chimed in, "I totally, one hundred percent agree with that."

"Being on Blake's team has helped me grow into my voice and have a better stage presence," Lape continued. "I think that's all due to the comfort level that I get when being with Blake. He's so real, and he's obviously a jokester. I can't say thank you enough to him. The journey I've had on The Voice is crazy to think about. Two years ago I was barely even singing."

As the only non-country artist on Shelton's team, Bodie said he had a "unique relationship" with the star.

"Ultimately it just came down to him continuing to affirm me and give me the creative space," he said. "That's what I've valued most about working with him."

Myles, meanwhile, said it's been "really cool" getting to know her coach Camila Cabello.

"She's just so cool," she said. "She's so laid back, and we just enjoy each other's company. She's just a real person."

After her performance of Little Big Town's "Girl Crush" during the live show on Monday night, Myles, 35, got high praise from Legend, who called her the "best country singer I've seen since I've been on The Voice."

"It's such a compliment, especially coming from John Legend," Myles said. "I have him on such a pedestal. To have that validation that I belong in country music in my own special way, is like, 'Wow.' I finally feel understood."

The Voice's live season 22 finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.