The Voice Season 21 Finalists Reflect on Their Journeys Ahead of the Finale

The Voice will crown its season 21 winner in a matter of hours — but first, finalists Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham, Hailey Mia, Girl Named Tom and Jershika Maple are taking a look back at their journeys on the show.

During a press conference after Monday night's live show, team Blake Shelton's Moten, 57, told PEOPLE that through the competition, she's learned "I still love music, I still love learning and I'm still very competitive."

Moten — who had a song chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in the '90s — also gave reporters an update on her recent injuries. She's had to wear casts on both her arms after breaking her right elbow and fracturing her left hand when she fell over a speaker on stage during the Nov. 23 live show, and she now requires surgery.

"Initially I was going to have the surgery Wednesday here in Burbank, but I switched it to Nashville so that should anything go wrong, I'll be at home, and my family is closer," she said. "I've been in talks with the doctor at Vanderbilt, and they have everything. They got two dates set up for me: they got an 'if I win' date for surgery, and then 'if I don't win,' they got a date for that surgery. I'll be having surgery coming up in a few days or next week."

"My elbow is jacked up," she added. "It's shattered. It's no good. I have to have surgery to put metal plates and bolts and things. So I'm amazed that I was able to still keep going with that knowledge."

For fellow team Shelton contestant Winningham, 32, he told PEOPLE he's learned through his experience on the show to be "a whole lot more confident in who I am as an artist."

"I was very unsure of what I wanted to do," he said. "This kind of gave me direction. I feel like that's with everybody that comes up to this platform, they're trying to find out who they are as an artist. This platform does a good job giving you that direction and pointing you in the right direction, so I think I've definitely found that now."

"I know what my audience wants from me," he continued. "That's a privilege that you get here because you get plenty of chances for your audience to tell you what they like about you, what they like about your performance and what they appreciate about you so you know how to carry that on through the rest of your career."

Team Kelly Clarkson's contestant Mia, 14, similarly said that she's discovered who she wants to be "as a person and an artist" through the show.

"I feel like that's being me at all times and staying confident in myself and staying present and staying motivated," she said. "I've learned how to really trust myself and be proud of myself and have confidence in myself. Without this experience, I wouldn't have that. So I'm incredibly grateful for it."

Mia's fellow team Clarkson members in Girl Named Tom — a trio consisting of Liechty siblings Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah, 20 — said they also learned that "what they bring to the table is valuable."

"America wants, and I think needs, the harmony, and the meaningful lyrics right now," Bekah said. "I think that you'll hear that in our songwriting. We're very honored to have had this experience to try it out, like, 'Hey, this is what we do. Do you guys like it?' Then to have America vote us through to the finale as the first trio, it's just like, 'What?!' We're so humbled and grateful, and it really has given us a new confidence."

Team John Legend's Maple, 24, meanwhile, said she's learned she's a "fighter."

"That's something that I did not know about myself," she said. "There were many times I wanted to give up, but something in me just wouldn't allow me to. I got pushed down, but I got up and I came back ten times harder."