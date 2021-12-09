Ed Sheeran, Carrie Underwood, John Legend and More to Perform at The Voice Season 21 Finale

The winner of season 21 of The Voice will be crowned during next Tuesday's live finale starting at 8 p.m. EST on NBC

Get ready The Voice fans, this season finale is going to be one you don't want to miss!

On Wednesday, NBC revealed the star-studded performance lineup for The Voice's season 21 finale — and it includes some top-notch musical stars.

Aside from learning who will finally be crowd this season's winner, viewers will experience performances by Carrie Underwood and John Legend who will perform their holiday duet together titled "Hallelujah" from Underwood's Christmas album, My Gift (Special Edition).

Meanwhile, Coldplay will take the stage for a performance of "My Universe," their recent collaboration with K-pop group BTS.

Ed Sheeran, who also served as this year's mega mentor on the show will perform his smash hit "Shivers" off his new album =.

Alicia Keys, a former coach on the show will return to the stage with a performance of her new song "Old Memories." The track is on her new album Keys (Original and Unlocked), which is releasing on Friday. Meanwhile, country star Walker Hayes will make his debut on the stage with a performance of his hit "Fancy Like."

And last but certainly not least, Keke Palmer and Tori Kelly will take the stage together for a performance of their duet "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," the latest single from the Sing 2 soundtrack. This season's Top 13 contestants will join them, and the performance will be introduced by Matthew McConaughey and Nick Kroll from Sing 2.

On Monday night's show, Wendy Moten performed Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "You're All I Need to Get By" — and she told PEOPLE she had her longtime fiancé, musician David M. Santos on her mind.

"I've been blessed to find the right guy, the right mate, because I've been career-driven my whole life, and so has he," Moten, 57, said. "So I describe us best as two people who are loners, who want somebody to love us."

"He's my biggest cheerleader," Moten continued. "I'm a workaholic, so sometimes I'll have two to three tours in a year. The wrong person would think you just don't like them, or you never want to be home, but he gets that I'm just driven. [There are no] problems with having to choose between him or my work. He knows I love to work, and he does too, so that's just a blessing."

Following Tuesday's semi finals, five contestants are heading into the finale including two from team Shelton, two from team Clarkson and one from team Legend. The final contestants competing next week for the crown are Moten, Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia, Paris Winningham and Jershika Maple.