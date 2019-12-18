Congratulations, Jake Hoot!

The 31-year-old Cookeville, Tennessee, resident — who has become known for his country sound — was crowned the winner of season 17 of The Voice on Tuesday night.

Hoot’s win marks the third victory for coach Kelly Clarkson, who first won season 14 with contestant Brynn Cartelli and then went on to win season 15 with contestant Chevel Shepherd.

Hoot beat out team team Gwen Stefani’s Rose Short, team John Legend’s Katie Kadan and team Blake Shelton’s Ricky Duran.

Image zoom Jake Hoot with Little Big Town

Hoot was born in Texas, but his missionary parents relocated the family to the Dominican Republic when he was 9 years old. While living in the Dominican Republic, he began singing and playing guitar while also becoming fluent in Spanish. At 20, he moved to Tennessee where he started doing gigs while attending Tennessee Tech University as a walk-on football player.

Throughout his time on the show, Hoot impressed week after week with his renditions of songs like The Eagles’ “Desperado,” Trace Adkins‘ “Every Light in the House” and Reba McEntire’s “You Lie.”

While speaking with reporters after the semifinals show on Dec. 9, Hoot anticipated that his relationship with Clarkson wouldn’t end with the finale.

“She’s told all of us, with her show and her traveling and playing, that we’re always invited and welcome,” Hoot said. “I definitely believe her. She has been so invested since we’ve been a part of this. I definitely believe that we’ll see her again.”

Image zoom Jake Hoot, Ricky Duran, Rose Short and Katie Kadan Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

When asked how he’s going to manage life on the road with a four-year-old daughter (whom he shares with his ex-wife), Hoot said that’s on the “top” of his mind since he’s currently dating a woman who also has a four-year-old child.

“If an opportunity comes up, you sit down with your family and pray about it and talk to the label and whoever else,” he said. “They will always be my priority, whether they have to come with me a little bit or whether I have to fly back over night just to spend a couple of hours with them. Whatever happens, they’ll always be the priority.”

Hoot said his success on the show has taught him about the extent of his abilities.

Image zoom Ricky Duran, Katie Kadan, Rose Short, Jake Hoot Trae Patton/NBC

“I play a lot of college bard and breweries back home and the idea of playing on that kind of stage on live television was always something where I was like, ‘Oh, that will never happen,'” he said. “I learned that I can go out on a stage like that and sing and perform.”

Duran, 30, just missed out on the top spot. The Austin, Texas, resident whose guitar-playing skills impressed almost as much as his bluesy sound was on longtime coach Shelton‘s team.

Kadan — a 38-year-old Chicago native known for her bold style and soulful voice — was awarded third in the competition while Short took out forth place in the competition.

The star-studded finale also featured performances by Jennifer Hudson, the Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Lady Antebellum, Dua Lipa and last season’s winner, Maelyn Jarmon.