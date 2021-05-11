The Voice's Ryleigh Modig Nails Olivia Rodrigo's 'Driver's License' in First Live Show of Season 20

Coach John Legend said Ryleigh Modig's rendition of Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License" was "so special" during The Voice's first live episode of season 20

The Voice's Ryleigh Modig has ensured that everyone's favorite earworm will be stuck in their heads a little longer.

The Massachusetts native, 18, represented Team Legend on Monday's episode with a beautiful stripped-down rendition of Olivia Rodrigo's debut single "Driver's License." Host Carson Daly was the first to sing her praises, noting, "We've all heard that song a thousand times it seems like over the past year, but something special about that rendition."

"So special, you put so much heart and soul and sadness and beauty and emotion into the song," said team coach John Legend. "I was just sitting here, feeling so lucky that you're on my team now. This was our first performance together, and it was just stunning."

"Stop, I'm lucky," Modig interjected, beaming from her positive feedback. If Coach Legend's response is any indication, she should be a shoo-in for the top 9.

The first live episode of the season featured performances from the top 17 contestants. Week 1 of the live playoffs kicked off with Team Nick Jonas' Devan Blake Jones winning the four-way knockout between Team Blake Shelton's Emma Caroline, Team John Legend's Carolina Rial and Team Kelly Clarkson's Savanna Woods.

Modig's cover of "Driver's License" comes ahead of Rodrigo's first Saturday Night Live performance. She'll appear as the musical guest on the May 15 episode, alongside host Keegan-Michael Key, and she's expected to perform the star-making hit.

This will bring the Disney star face-to-face with her crush Pete Davidson, who sang "Driver's License" in a group number as part of a skit in February. "Pete Davidson, who's my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and compared me to Taylor Swift, who's my idol," Rodrigo said at the time. "It was on my 18th birthday too, so that was crazy."

