PEOPLE Celebrates 15 Seasons of The Voice with Special Edition

The Voice coaches are currently battling it out to build the best team — but Jennifer Hudson isn’t worried.

“I’ve found some gems that are rare, very unexpected,” she reveals in PEOPLE’s special edition, 15 Seasons of The Voice. “This season is broader, in terms of age range and musical styles.”

Celebrating its 15th season, Hudson and coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson, plus host Carson Daly, tell all in the 96-page special issue. They reveal annoying habits, the biggest changes since season 1, and what they believe makes a winner now.

“Some people kind of rise throughout the process. Some people start there and stay there,” Levine tells PEOPLE. “Starting there and staying there is harder and harder, I think, on the show.”

Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton Trae Patton/NBC

See what each Voice winner is up to now, and go behind the scenes: learn the mechanics of the spinning chairs (they have seat warmers!), see the most drastic makeovers, and learn what happens during the auditions process that we don’t see.

“I loved the experience,” season 3 winner Cassadee Pope tells PEOPLE. “They called us artists, not contestants — they made us comfortable.”

15 Seasons of The Voice highlights each season’s best moments, takes you inside Shelton and Levine’s prank-filled bromance, and gives a sneak peek at what you can expect to see this season. Plus, find out what past contestants and winners have impressed the coaches the most.

“One thing I’m always impressed by is that talent alone won’t make it,” Daly says. “I meet people who have survived health issues, natural disasters, economic hardships, you name it. I’m inspired by the parents, the friends, the brothers — you cannot go it alone.”

The Voice special edition People

