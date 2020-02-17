The Voice: Nick Jonas Kicks Off New Coaching Gig with All-Star 'Jealous' Performance — Watch

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton sure do have a warm welcome planned for new Voice coach Nick Jonas.

On the upcoming season 18 premiere of the long-running NBC reality singing competition series, the singers and veteran Voice coaches join Jonas for a rendition of his 2014 hit “Jealous.”

Video of the performance hit the web on Monday, a week ahead of the show’s Feb. 24-premiere.

Jonas, 27, begins the number solo, kicking off the banger with his signature falsetto.

Soon, Legend, 41, jumps in with his smooth vocals to finish off the first verse, before Shelton, 43, and Clarkson, 37, — each with their gritty pipes — trade lines on the pre-chorus.

All come together for there on out, singing the song’s bridge and choruses for the rest of the 3-minute performance, to the enthusiasm of the audience watching.

Image zoom John Legend, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton The Voice

Of course, Voice watchers know this isn’t the first time the coaches have come together for a group number.

Last season, Clarkson, Legend, Shelton and then-coach Gwen Stefani sang and emotional cover of “More Than Words.” Other duets over the years have included “Are You Going to Go My Way,” “I Love Rock and Roll,” “Hallelujah,” and No Doubt’s “Hella Good” (among a list of many, many others).

As for Jonas, he’ll be taking the spinning red chair last occupied by Stefani, who wrapped up her fourth time in the coaching chair late last year.

News of Jonas’ gig was announced back it October, during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“The cat’s out of the bag,” Jonas joked — after video messages from Shelton, Legend, and Clarkson played (the latter who asked Jonas to team up to help take down six-time winner Shelton).

“I am so excited about this,” he continued. “You’re basically the first people I’ve told, so thank you for being a part of this special moment for me. Just to be clear, Blake, I’m going to kick your ass. I think Kelly’s point about forming an alliance might make sense, and John, I love you, but we need a side conversation to figure some things out.”

Image zoom Nick Jonas Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Though this will be Jonas’ first season as a coach, he’s no stranger to the Voice stage. Back in May, Jonas and his brothers and bandmates, Joe (who previously appeared as a coach on The Voice Australia) and Kevin, performed their single “Cool” during the season 16 finale. Then in June, they appeared together on the NBC songwriter competition show, Songland.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” Meredith Ahr, the President of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group, said in a statement in October. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

Season 18 of The Voice begins Monday, Feb. 24 (at 8 p.m. ET) on NBC.