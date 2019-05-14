The Voice's Maelyn Jarmon Says John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Relationship Gives Her 'Hope'

John Legend’s Voice contestant Maelyn Jarmon is taking notes from the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner in more areas than just music.

On set of the NBC singing competition series recently, the 26-year-old Texas native told reporters that Legend, 40, offered her some advice on managing a relationship in the spotlight based on his own experience with wife Chrissy Teigen, 33.

“It’s funny — he said, ‘I am not at all intimidated by having a very successful partner, I actually love it,'” Jarmon said. “I loved that because it’s hard when you date a musician. You do think about the future, and you’re like, ‘What if one of us gets really successful? Or what if we both are successful, how are we going to work that out?’ To see that John and Chrissy have made that work and that they have such a beautiful relationship, it definitely gives me hope.”

Jarmon is currently dating musician Johnny Murrell, whom she referenced on the May 6 episode as “amazing” before admitting that her being on the show has “been a process” for both of them.

Though Jarmon and her fellow remaining Team Legend contestant Shawn Sounds have yet to meet Teigen, they said they did meet Legend’s mom, Phyllis Stephens.

“They talked about how he used to fall asleep reading the dictionary and they would have to tell him to go to sleep and stop reading the dictionary,” Jarmon said with a laugh. “He was standing there and he was like, ‘Mom, stop!’”

On Monday night, Jarmon performed an epic rendition of Rihanna‘s “Stay” for her top 8 performance solo, as well as a duet of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” with Team Kelly Clarkson’s Rod Stokes.

Since the Blind Auditions, Jarmon has held the attention of the coaches and viewers everywhere with her incredible voice and touching story. At two years old, Jarmon had tubes inserted into her ears to treat recurring ear infections. Unfortunately, the tubes ended up damaging her eardrums and left her deaf in her right ear and with only 80 percent hearing in the left ear.

That didn’t stop Jarmon, though, as she has pursued a career in music since she was 13. At 17, she moved with her parents to New York City to try Broadway. Then at 21, she decided to focus on creating original music.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.