WATCH: Gay Couple Brings The Voice's Kelly Clarkson to Tears After Blind Audition

The only duo on The Voice this season is bringing Kelly Clarkson to tears!

In a sneak peek of the episode airing Monday — shared exclusively with PEOPLE — two-man OneUp sing a feel-good rendition of The Spinners’ “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love” during their blind audition.

“Oh, where we going?” coach Jennifer Hudson says, after three of the four judges pressed the red button. “You took me to the rafters!”

New York City-based Adam and Jerome wowed the judges with their performance, vocals — and love story.

“We met, and then we fell in love, actually,” Adam, 36, explains, prompting adorable reactions from Hudson, 37, and Clarkson, 36.

After banter between the judges about what sound OneUp would produce, Jerome explains that “Motown is the music we want to do.”

Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton Trae Patton/NBC

The coaches then welcomed the couple’s cheering families onto the stage. Clarkson says, “It’s going to sound super cheesy and I’ll try not to cry because I’m that girl, but…”

“In a time in this country where it’s so divisive, this is such a beautiful thing,” Clarkson explains wiping a tear and pointing to the gay, mixed-race couple. “It is proof that in this country, love is limitless … It’s the most beautiful thing that’s happened to me this season.”

“I want to be in the family!” Hudson then says, rushing to the stage to hug the duo and the couple’s families.

“You’re out of bounds!” Blake Shelton jokes, after raising his hand.

“I have had the most success with duos of any coach in the history of The Voice. Why not pick a coach who has a proven track record with duos on The Voice,” Shelton, 42, says. “You need a cowboy, come on!”

Coach Adam Levine, the only to not press, then asks, “Okay okay! Who do you pick as your coach?”

“We love Kelly, but Jennifer got up here,” Adam says, as Shelton points to himself. “Blake said a lot of good stuff.”

Who will OneUp choose to be their coach? The next episode of The Voice featuring OneUp’s audition airs this Monday at 8 p.m.