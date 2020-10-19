The Voice Contestant Tamara Jade Wows Coaches, Gets 4-Chair Turn: 'You Are Incredible!'

"You're gonna be in the finale," Kelly Clarkson declared of the standout contestant

The Voice contestant Tamara Jade left all four coaches completely floored with her performance of Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You."

In a sneak peek of tonight's season premiere, the Maryland-based contestant received favorable reactions and standing ovations from all four coaches with Kelly Clarkson, 38, and John Legend, 41, clicking their buzzers within seconds of her first note.

Gwen Stefani, 51, and Blake Shelton, 44, soon followed suit.

Clarkson appeared completely moved by Jade's powerful rendition, while Legend gave the future star a standing ovation.

"I was the first person to turn around from the first note because you are incredible," Clarkson added, trying to lure her to her team. "It doesn't matter, you're gonna be in the finale. Everybody needs to be inspired right now. That's why this is called The Voice — you want someone that really moves everyone, and that's you."

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson The Voice/Youtube

"I do think it would be helpful to have someone who's navigated a vocal competition," she continued in reference to her victorious American Idol run. "I just think you should be on my team because I love you. You would look fantastic in purple."

Legend quipped, "I can buy clothes too."

Image zoom John Legend The Voice/Youtube

Shelton shared his own sentiments to the singer, "I, in my heart, think you can win this thing."

But Legend had an even lengthier plea: "We're already off to a good start. First of all, the fact that you can rap sing [and] the fact that you can sing these big, soulful notes. Then, what sealed the deal was the very end of the song where you sang it kind of more gracefully and tenderly. It's kinda like, 'Oh, she can do anything.'"

For Jade, selecting a coach for season 19 won't be an easy decision. "This is a lot harder than I thought it was gonna be," she told the coaches.