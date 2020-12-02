The Voice Contestant Ryan Gallagher Out of Competition After Breaking Coronavirus Protocols

The singer had previously told the coaches that his mother had been hospitalized with the contagious respiratory virus

Ryan Gallagher didn't appear on Monday night's episode of The Voice — and the reason behind his removal from the competition has now been revealed.

The singer, 32, broke the competition show's protocols concerning the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and can no longer participate out of an abundance of caution, PEOPLE confirms. It is not clear what exactly Gallagher did to break the protocols.

Gallagher had been set to represent Kelly Clarkson's team.

Gallagher had previously told the coaches that his mother had been hospitalized with the contagious respiratory virus, but the Michigan native told fans on his Instagram Story Monday night that a family emergency was not the reason he didn't appear on The Voice that evening.

"Thank you everybody for your concern for my family. However, everybody's fine. That's not the cause of what happened tonight on The Voice," he said. "I didn't drop out of the show. Details are still to come. I'll keep you posted."

He then shared a black and white photo of himself, writing atop the snap, "2020 you are an interesting one."

In an Instagram video shared on November 16, Gallagher said that he had recently traveled back home to Michigan from Los Angeles to visit his family.

Gallagher did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Monday's episode, host Carson Daly told viewers that the contestant "had to exit the competition," but did not provide details, according to Michigan Live.

During his blind audition, Gallagher won over Clarkson with his take on Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion’s song "The Prayer."

"First of all, no one in this competition can touch you. You are totally unique," the "Stronger" singer told Gallagher at the time, per Michigan Live. "I’m so excited. He sounds effortless and it sounds like a conversation from the gods."