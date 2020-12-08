The Voice Contestant John Holiday Brings John Legend to Tears with Emotional 'Fix You' Cover

"It's one of those songs that is so special and I definitely thought of you and Chrissy [Teigen]," contestant John Holiday said

John Legend was brought to tears by an emotional performance on The Voice.

On Monday evening, contestant John Holiday performed a heartfelt rendition of Coldplay's 2005 track, "Fix You," which he dedicated to the 41-year-old musician and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, following the loss of their third child in September.

Playing the piano on the fog-covered stage, Holiday, 35, crooned the tune's emotional lyrics before moving from his piano bench to belt out the rest of the song standing in front of Legend and the show's other judges.

Following his touching performance, Kelly Clarkson told Holiday that the last part of it "broke me in a way that I had to shut off," before Legend spoke about the rendition through tears.

"I mean, I'm over here crying," the Grammy award-winning star said. "When I talked to John about doing this song, I just said it would mean a lot to us if you just give your emotional best performance and let yourself be not perfect, let yourself just live in the emotion of the song. And we felt it."

Earlier this year, Teigen, 35, lost her third child with Legend at 20 weeks pregnant and just one month after announcing they were expecting.

Teigen initially shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram Sept. 30, posting a series of black-and-white photos of herself and Legend at the hospital with their baby — who they named Jack. The two are also parents to son Miles Theodore, 2, and daughter Luna Simone, 4½.

In a heartbreaking essay posted to Medium in October, the model and cookbook author opened up about being diagnosed "with partial placenta abruption," and recalled the moment after she had spent time at the hospital due to heavy bleeding when "it was time to say goodbye" to her baby.

"We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn't done anything at all," wrote Teigen. "Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness."

During Monday night's episode of The Voice, which took place during the series' Fan Appreciation Week, Holiday detailed to his coach during rehearsals that he had Legend in mind when he chose the song to perform.

"It's one of those songs that is so special and I definitely thought of you and Chrissy," Holiday said.

Legend recalled hearing the song with his wife and told Holiday the emotions they experienced listening to the touching track.

"I was just sitting there working, and we started playing this song," Legend recalled. "My wife was sitting next to me, my daughter's in my wife's lap. We all just started crying ... The lyrics of the song just spoke to us."