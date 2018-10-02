'Holy Cow!' This The Voice Contestant Looks so Much Like Ben Affleck You'll do a Double Take

Doppelgänger alert!

The Voice fans and judges freaked out Monday night when 35-year-old Steven Memmolo took the stage because of his natural R&B croon — and his shocking resemblance to Ben Affleck. The Bostonian serenaded the room with The Classic IV’s “Spooky” during the reality show’s blind auditions.

When he finished, the audience erupted in cheers, and Kelly Clarkson exclaimed, “Oh my gosh, you’re white! I didn’t see that coming! Holy, wow!” Adam Levine then cut in: “I swear it would be as if Ben Affleck could sing like Aretha Franklin.”

Jennifer Hudson added, “Ain’t it strange?” while Blake Shelton laughed.

Memmolo then shared that he’s told often he looks like the two-time Oscar winner, 46, including “a couple times” that same day. Clarkson, 36, quipped back, “I get J. Lo all the time. It’s so hard,” before telling the contestant, “I really just want you to go ‘I’m Batman.’ “

Next, Levine, 39, and Clarkson debated the merits of Michael Keaton‘s interpretation of the iconic superhero over Affleck’s, and then the lookalike decided on the Maroon 5 singer as his coach.

“At this point, I feel like I’ve seen it all, and every once in a while, a Steve happens,” Levine said. “You’re really special dude, and I love that song, too.” Hudson, 37, added, “You felt it in your spirit. … What attracted me was your vocal approach and maturity. It was dope and amazing.”

Memmolo’s selection is testament to Levine’s coaching prowess, which he didn’t expect to ever display, he told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview published Monday.

“I was this single dude who never thought about helping anybody with their career because I was too hyper-focused on my own,” he said in PEOPLE’s 15 Seasons of The Voice special edition.

Levine also shared that the most profound thing he learned on the show came early on, when he realized he had an area of expertise.

“I kind of had to grow up a little bit,” the father of two said, “and do a job and provide a service for other people and teach them things I knew and play this crazy game.”