The Voice Coaches Admit 'Chair-Turner's Remorse' Happens Every Season

When The Voice coaches turn their chair around for a contestant, they might not always be so thrilled with their decision later down the line.

“I will say that there have been times, even recently, where I’ve been so into somebody and then once they’ve started talking, I was like, ‘Wow,'” says Kelly Clarkson in PEOPLE’s 15 Seasons of The Voice special edition issue.

She’s not the only one with regrets: fellow coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson say they’ve all been there. Clarkson says that while a confident contestant is good, sometimes that confidence can turn into a “super-entitled thing,” which can be off-putting.

“There’s no way to [deal with it],” Shelton tells PEOPLE. “You still have to do your job. But nine times out of 10, people with that mentality never really last that long.”

Levine, who dubs it “chair-turner’s remorse,” agrees that despite feeling like that sometimes, the coaches still have to stand by their decisions.

“Every one of us in any profession, any success you’re going to have, it’s somewhat collaborative,” he says. “You’re going to have to talk and listen.”

And if their mentee isn’t listening to their advice, Levine says he’ll “check out” and “let them do whatever they want, because that’s going to send them home.”

On the other hand, Levine is “protective” of the contestants who are “ready to do the work and listen.”

“You invest in somebody who wants to be invested in,” Hudson says.

