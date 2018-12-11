The Voice Coaches Team Up with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots for Hit-Filled A Cappella Mashup

Sure, you’ve heard hits by Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine — but have you heard hits by Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Levine smashed together in one mega-medley? Didn’t think so!

The Voice coaches teamed up with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday for an epic mashup of their songs, done a cappella. Well, almost a cappella — Carson Daly contributes some light percussion with hand claps.

The Voice Season 15 coaches. Trae Patton/NBC

Together the gang tackled snatches of Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved,” Clarkson’s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” and “I Don’t Think About You,” plus Hudson’s “Spotlight.” Fallon even donned a cowboy hat for Shelton’s “She’s Got a Way with Words.”

Clarkson tweeted about the fun clip soon after it aired on Monday night. “This is amazing @FallonTonight,” she wrote. “Good Lord y’all are crazy talented putting this together!!”

Daly was equally enthusiastic, despite the fact that he didn’t, technically, sing in the video.

“This came out so great. I’ve spent my whole life clapping, waiting for this moment,” he tweeted.